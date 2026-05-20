Unification Church Liquidator Begins Accepting Victim Claims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The liquidator of the Unification Church, a controversial religious group ordered to disband, on Wednesday began accepting claims from victims who were forced to make large donations to the group.

The claims of losses will be accepted online or in writing by post for a year until May 20 next year. Eligible claimants include followers and former followers of the group, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, their family members, such as children, and heirs of deceased followers.

The liquidator will verify whether the claimants made large donations or purchases of goods sold by the Unification Church by checking bank books, receipts, audio recordings and other submitted material.

It has yet to be determined whether the liquidator will accept claims in cases where the statute of limitations has expired. The timing of payments is also undecided.

"I want to swiftly grasp the state of the group's assets and liabilities," lawyer Hisashi Ito, the liquidator, said, urging victims to promptly file claims. Those who fail to submit claims during the one-year window may become ineligible for relief.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]