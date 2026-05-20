Philippine Pres. Marcos to Give Diet Speech on May 28

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will deliver a speech to the Diet, the Japanese parliament, on May 28, it was learned Wednesday.

Executives of the steering committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, decided Wednesday to schedule the speech in the chamber for the afternoon of May 28.

Marcos is slated to visit Japan as a state guest for four days starting Tuesday.

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