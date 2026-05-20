Japan Calls for Punishment on Shanghai Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has called on China to strictly punish the suspect after two Japanese nationals were injured in an attack at a restaurant in Shanghai on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

Japan also urged the Chinese side to discover the truth behind the incident, prevent any recurrence of similar incidents and ensure the safety of Japanese nationals, via diplomatic routes, Kihara told a press conference in Tokyo.

He said that the Japanese government is providing support to the injured nationals and advising Japanese nationals in China to exercise vigilance.

The Japanese government will give "as much support as possible from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals," Kihara said.

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