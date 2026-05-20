Mori Building Employees Injured in Shanghai Restaurant Attack Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Two employees of Japanese real estate developer Mori Building Co. were injured in Tuesday's knife attack in Shanghai, the company's president, Shingo Tsuji, said Wednesday.

In the incident, two Japanese nationals and a Chinese citizen were attacked around noon Tuesday at a Japanese restaurant in an office building developed by the company. The attacker, a 59-year-old man, was detained by police officers who rushed to the scene.

"I'd like to express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were affected in the truly brutal incident," Tsuji said at a press conference.

Local police have not disclosed what triggered the attack. At a separate press conference on the same day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not clarify whether the attacker specifically targeted Japanese people, saying only that the attack was an individual security case and that the investigation was ongoing.

Apparently referring to Japanese media reports on the incident, Guo said that the media should not cause a groundless commotion.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]