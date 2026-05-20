U.S. NFL Eyes Regular Season Games in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. National Football League is exploring the possibility of holding regular season games in Japan, according to several U.S. media reports.

The reports cited remarks made by Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business, international and league events, during a meeting of NFL owners held in Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday.

The American football league has held preseason games in Japan, but never a regular season game.

At the meeting, participants approved a plan to increase the number of games held outside of the United States by one to 10, starting next season, with a view to further increasing this number in the future.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo on Tuesday, Isabelle Van Coevorden, who handles global market affairs for the Seattle Seahawks, which won last year's Super Bowl, said that the team is considering long-term marketing in Japan and other parts of Asia, adding that it hopes to hold regular season games in Japan in the future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]