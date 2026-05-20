Japan Not to Make Power-Saving Request This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry plans not to make a power-saving request this summer, it was learned Wednesday.

The plan was presented to the day's meeting of a subgroup of the ministry's natural resources and energy panel. The ministry will forgo a summer power-saving request for the third consecutive year.

Despite uncertainties over the procurement of fuel for thermal power generation due to the prolonged Middle East turmoil, the power reserve rate is expected to remain at or above 3 pct, the minimum level considered necessary for stable electricity supply, in all regions.

Inventories of liquefied natural gas, used for thermal power generation, are roughly at the same levels as the average year at major power companies. Still, the ministry will keep monitoring the inventory situation and take necessary measures quickly if needed.

According to a power supply-demand forecast released by the ministry Wednesday, the power reserve rate in the service area of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. would fall to 3.5 pct in the first half of August if a once-in-a-decade heat wave hits the area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]