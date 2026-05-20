Completely Farmed Eels to Be Sold in Japan for 1st Time Ever

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese fishery company Yamada Suisan Co. said Wednesday that it will start the world's first trial sales of "kabayaki" grilled eels from complete aquaculture on May 29.

The two-eel kabayaki product, priced at 9,720 yen, will be sold in limited quantities at the company's official online shop, retail giant Aeon Co.'s online shopping website, and the Mitsukoshi Nihonbashi department store in Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

Since fiscal 2022, Yamada Suisan, based in the southwestern Japan city of Saiki, Oita Prefecture, has worked toward mass production of young glass eels, based on technology from the state-affiliated Japan Fisheries Research and Education Agency.

The company initially struggled to put the technology into practical use due to high costs but finally succeeded in significantly reducing costs and producing more than 10,000 glass eels per year in 2024.

Complete aquaculture involves raising artificially obtained eggs into adult fish and collecting eggs from them.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]