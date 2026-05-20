Hitachi, Astemo Tie Up to Develop AI for Self-Driving Cars

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese machinery maker Hitachi Ltd. and auto parts maker Astemo Ltd. said Wednesday that they have teamed up to develop artificial intelligence for autonomous vehicles.

Hitachi and Astemo, an affiliate of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co., aim to build an AI development platform by the end of March 2027 to accelerate related efforts.

They plan to eventually make the technology available to other companies.

The partnership will combine the two companies' expertise, including Hitachi's "digital twin" technology, which creates virtual representations of real-world environments, and Astemo's vehicle control technologies.

The two companies also plan to use autonomous AI agents to automate the development processes.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]