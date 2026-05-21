U.N. Chief Guterres Raps Superpowers' Behavior

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Visiting U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday criticized superpowers over a series of conflicts around the world.

Multilateralism is not in crisis, Guterres said in a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, adding that the actions and behavior of superpowers that violate international law are a real danger.

His comments came at a time when Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East persist following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, which started earlier this year.

When bad examples come from large countries, medium powers tend to think that they can do whatever they want without being punished, he said.

In the current situation, it is very difficult for the U.N. secretariat to prevent conflicts, Guterres said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]