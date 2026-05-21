Antarctic Treaty Meeting in Hiroshima Fails to Reach Accord

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The 48th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting ended its 11-day session in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Thursday, without reaching an agreement on key issues, including the protection of emperor penguins.

The meeting's decision-making required unanimity among the consultative countries. A proposal to designate emperor penguins as a specially protected species was supported by an overwhelming majority, but China and Russia opposed it.

The participating countries also failed to approve a proposal to allow Canada, Belarus and Turkey to become consultative countries.

Regarding restrictions on Antarctic tourism, the meeting adopted a resolution urging countries to share information.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian delegation claimed that a scientist from the country is detained by Russia and demanded the immediate release of the scientist. The Russian delegation disputed the claim.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]