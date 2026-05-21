Half in Japan Supports Constitutional Revision: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Over half of respondents in Japan believe that constitutional revision is necessary, a Jiji Press opinion poll for May has shown.

In the survey, 50.3 pct said revision is needed, while 25.6 pct gave the opposite answer, and 24.1 pct were unsure.

Among those who said constitutional revision is necessary, the largest share, 48 pct, said that recognizing the Self-Defense Forces under Article 9 should be the top priority.

This was followed by 23.9 pct who selected the creation of an emergency clause to extend parliament members' terms in the event of large-scale disasters or similar situations and 6.1 pct who supported demergers of the combined electoral districts of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet.

Meanwhile, 13.9 pct said their answer is not among the options, and 8.1 pct said they did not know.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]