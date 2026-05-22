Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Visit Belgian Exhibition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko have visited a special exhibition in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward celebrating the 160th anniversary of Japan-Belgium diplomatic relations ahead of its opening.

The exhibition, set to open Saturday at Kokugakuin University Museum, features about 40 items from the Royal Museums of Art and History in Belgium and other exhibits, introducing the history of exchanges between the two countries.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko on Thursday viewed the exhibits, including a flower vase donated by Emperor Mutsuhito, posthumously known as Emperor Meiji, who reigned from 1867 to 1912.

They also viewed diplomatic documents related to the two countries while listening attentively and occasionally nodding to explanations by a Belgian researcher.

Japan's Imperial Family and the Belgian royal family have a long-standing friendship.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]