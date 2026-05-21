TEPCO Employees Recorded Civil Trials in Violation of Court Rules

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday that its employees had recorded court proceedings of some civil cases related to the company in violation of the Rules of Civil Procedure.

On the same day, Shikoku Electric Power Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Co. also admitted to making audio recordings in the courtroom.

Among other Japanese regional power utilities, similar problems have already come to light at Chubu Electric Power Co., Hokuriku Electric Power Co., Kansai Electric Power Co. and Kyushu Electric Power Co.

The remaining three--Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Tohoku Electric Power Co. and Okinawa Electric Power Co.--have not confirmed such misconduct.

According to TEPCO, some employees have made audio recordings since at least around 2015. Some of them knew that it was problematic. They deleted the audio data after compiling internal reports. TEPCO has not confirmed organizational involvement.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]