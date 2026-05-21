Group Backing PM Takaichi Launched within LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--A study group supporting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's policies has been launched within her ruling Liberal Democratic Party, attracting most of the party's lawmakers.

The group was founded by LDP Vice President Taro Aso, Executive Acting Secretary-General Koichi Hagiuda and other party executives, as well as those who competed with Takaichi in last year's party presidential election.

On Thursday, the group's first meeting was attended by 347 LDP lawmakers, or over 80 pct of the party's total.

"We will work together with the government to tackle issues that the Takaichi administration must face," Hagiuda said at the meeting, referring to revising the Constitution and ensuring a stable succession of the Imperial Family.

He expressed hope that the group "will serve as a nodal point for us to unite and move forward."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]