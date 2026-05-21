Japan Raises Concerns over Advanced AI, Urges Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry on Thursday reaffirmed plans to strengthen cooperation with local governments and private-sector entities such as telecommunications companies and broadcasters in taking measures regarding high-performance artificial intelligence models, such as Claude Mythos of U.S. startup Anthropic.

On the day, the ministry held a meeting with representatives from those sectors in order to enhance measures against the risks of misuse of such AI models amid increasing concerns over Claude Mythos, which has advanced capabilities to detect system vulnerabilities.

Attendees included representatives from the Telecommunications Carriers Association, the Japan Commercial Broadcasters Association, Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, Japan Post Co. and the National Governors’ Association.

Local governments, telecom carriers and broadcasters “are very important sectors supporting people’s lives and socioeconomic activities,” Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at the meeting. He called on the participants to step up efforts to prevent service disruptions and information leakage.

Over Claude Mythos, the government on Monday drew up a package of measures, including strengthening the defense of 15 key infrastructure sectors, such as telecom and administrative services.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]