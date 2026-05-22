Toyota to Build Japan-Bound Minivans in Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. plans to begin producing two popular minivan models in Taiwan in October and sell them in Japan as part of efforts to ease delivery delays caused by labor shortages.

Toyota will build the Noah and Voxy minivans that are popular in Japan at a plant of a joint venture in Taiwan after establishing a dedicated production line, company officials said Thursday.

The Taiwan plant assembles models including the Corolla and the Yaris Cross.

Toyota currently makes the Noah and Voxy minivans at Toyota Auto Body Co.'s Fujimatsu plant in Kariya in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

It is rare for Toyota to manufacture mainstay models for the Japanese market abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]