LDP OKs Outline of Bill to Punish National Flag Vandalism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday broadly approved a draft outline of a bill to punish the public vandalism of the Japanese national flag and the posting of videos and images of such acts on social media.

The draft calls for imposing penalties of up to two years in prison or fines of up to 200,000 yen for acts of vandalism that cause "extreme discomfort or disgust," regardless of intent or purpose.

It also proposes including a provision that gives consideration to the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to materials presented at the day's meeting of the LDP's project team on the issue, the bill will not cover manga, games, creations by artificial intelligence, or artistic expressions, including those in live-action films, that are acceptable under social conventions.

Flags used to decorate meals for children and those in paintings will also not fall within the scope of the bill.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]