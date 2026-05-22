Japan Announces Measures against Illegal Foreign Labor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi on Friday announced a new policy package aimed at strengthening measures against foreign nationals staying and working in Japan illegally.

The package, called the Zero Illegal Foreign Residents Plan, spells out what the Immigration Services Agency will focus on, based on a comprehensive set of policy measures related to foreign nationals released in January. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi puts priority on this policy area.

The package calls for enhancing the agency's system to collect and analyze information found on social media to detect illegal employment and for stepping up crackdowns on employers facilitating such practices.

In response to reports that forged residence cards are traded via social media, the agency is expected to introduce a dedicated data-collection tool.

The agency will also reinforce measures to prevent operators of metal and plastic junkyards from becoming breeding grounds for illegal employment, as the number of such operators is increasing amid soaring metal prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]