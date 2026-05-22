Japan Govt Considers Honoring Speed Skating Star Miho Takagi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has instructed government officials to consider offering speed skating star Miho Takagi the People's Honor Award, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Friday.

Takagi Japan's most decorated Winter Olympian, with 10 medals, retired after her last competition in March.

"She has been a leading figure in speed skating on the global stage for a long time," Kihara told a press conference.

Kihara explained the rationale behind the proposed award, saying Takagi has "made great contributions to the promotion and development of sports in Japan, brought dreams to and inspired many people, and filled Japanese society with hope and courage."

The government will make a final decision after collecting opinions from relevant people in collaboration with the Japan Sports Agency. Kihara said the timing of the decision remains unknown at this point.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]