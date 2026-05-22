Japan to Honor Philippine Pres. Marcos, Wife during State Visit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to honor Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife, Louise Araneta-Marcos, during their four-day state visit to Japan beginning Tuesday.

The president will receive the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum. The first lady will be honored with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Friday that the aim of the decoration is to further promote friendly relations between Japan and the Philippines.

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