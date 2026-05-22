Japan Seen Obtaining Access to Mythos AI Model Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said Friday that she was told by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent at their meeting on May 12 of plans to grant the Japanese government and Japanese companies access to the Claude Mythos artificial intelligence model within two weeks.

Developed by U.S. startup Anthropic, Mythos is highly adept at detecting system vulnerabilities, raising concerns about its potential use in cyberattacks. Meanwhile, early access to the AI model is expected to enable pre-emptive measures to strengthen cybersecurity.

Anthropic has not made Mythos publicly available, only allowing some U.S. companies and groups to use it.

On Friday, the Financial Services Agency asked Japanese financial institutions to respond quickly to cutting-edge AI models, including Mythos, emphasizing the need for top management officials to handle the matter as a company-wide management issue.

The FSA noted that proactive system shutdowns should be an option if even thorough measures cannot prevent cyberattacks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]