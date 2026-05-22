Ex-Suntory Chm. Niinami Escapes Indictment over Supplements

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Takeshi Niinami, former chairman of Japanese beverage giant Suntory Holdings Ltd., escaped indictment Friday over his alleged narcotics control law violation regarding supplements containing a cannabis ingredient.

The Fukuoka District Public Prosecutors Office chose not to indict the 67-year-old businessman.

Niinami also dodged indictment over his suspected tariff law violation.

"As a result of a careful examination of evidence that we obtained through our investigation, we decided not to indict him," an official at the prosecutors office said.

The police department of Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan, referred Niinami to prosecutors in April for allegedly importing supplements containing tetrahydrocannabinol, a harmful ingredient in cannabis, from the United States in collusion with a 59-year-old female acquaintance living in the country and her brother, 54.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]