Hidankyo Regrets as Nuke Nonproliferation Talks Fail

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of Nihon Hidankyo, or the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, on Saturday voiced his disappointment as an international nuclear nonproliferation conference broke down again.

It was "simply regrettable" that the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, or NPT, ended in New York on Friday without an outcome document after four weeks of discussions, Nihon Hidankyo Secretary-General Jiro Hamasumi said at an online press conference.

The NPT review conference failed to adopt a final document for the third consecutive meeting due chiefly to differences over Iran's nuclear development program.

Representing the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize-winning group, the 80-year-old traveled to the United States to deliver a speech during the latest meeting that kicked off on April 27.

He is a hibakusha survivor of a U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945. The southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki was devastated by another atomic bomb dropped by the United States just three days later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]