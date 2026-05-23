Princess Kako, Prince Hisahito Visit Belgian Exhibition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito on Saturday visited a special exhibition marking the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Belgium.

The second daughter and the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko viewed the exhibition at Kokugakuin University Museum in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, which showcases about 40 items from the Royal Museums of Art and History in Brussels and other institutions.

While viewing an artwork donated by Emperor Mutsuhito, posthumously known as Emperor Meiji, and relevant diplomatic documents, Prince Hisahito said, "they are valuable materials for understanding the relationship between the two countries at the time."

While touring the exhibition, Princess Kako asked a Belgian curator questions in English and said that the colors were truly beautiful as she viewed an artwork.

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko also visited the exhibition on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]