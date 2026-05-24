LDP, JIP, DPFP Seek Emergency Clause in Constitution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People on Sunday expressed their support for the proposed creation of an emergency clause to extend lawmakers' terms of office in the event of massive disasters.

During an NHK television program, the Centrist Reform Alliance, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Komeito called for careful discussions, saying that many points remain to be discussed regarding whether an emergency clause should be included in the Constitution as part of a planned amendment to the country's fundamental law.

The LDP's Yoshitaka Shindo said, "If a state of emergency coincides with an election period, how will we run the country?"

He also called for allowing the cabinet to issue an emergency ordinance in times of emergencies that would have the same legal force as laws, saying that it would be the last resort for maintaining national functions.

JIP's Nobuyuki Baba said that countries around the world are preparing laws on the assumption of emergencies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]