Imamura Becomes 1st Female JRA Jockey to Win G1 Race

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Seina Imamura has become the first-ever female Japan Racing Association jockey to win a Grade 1 race of the prestigious national horse race organization.

Ridden by 22-year-old Imamura, fifth-favorite Juryoku Pierrot won Sunday's Yushun Hinba, known as the Japanese Oaks, finishing the 2,400-meter turf-course race at Tokyo Racecourse in Fuchu in the capital with a time of 2:25.06. The race was participated a total of 18 3-year-old fillies.

"Jockeys lose most of their races, so (my victory today) feels like a dream," Imamura said.

Debuting in 2022, Imamura, a native of Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, won key races in her first year but continued struggling later due partly to injuries. Still, Imamura said she has patiently done what she should.

"I'd be really happy if Juryoku Pierrot and I inspired many people with dreams and hope."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]