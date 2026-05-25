Takaichi Sends Condolence Message to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sent a message of condolence to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang following a gas explosion at a coal mine in Shanxi Province on Friday.

In the message released by her government on Saturday night, Takaichi expressed her condolences to the victims and prayed for the rescue of as many people as possible and the recovery of those who were injured.

The same night, Takaichi also wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "I am deeply saddened by the gas explosion that occurred at a coal mine in Shanxi Province, China, causing significant loss. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their lives and offer my sincere sympathies to their families."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]