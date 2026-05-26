Japan Backs Oil Diversification in Southeast Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to help Southeast Asian countries diversify their crude oil procurement sources, in order to stabilize petrochemical supply chains amid the ongoing Middle East tensions.

Faced with recent energy shocks following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Southeast Asian nations, which depend heavily on imported crude oil, are working to reduce their reliance on Middle East oil.

The Philippines has depended on the Middle East for more than 90 pct of its crude oil imports. In March, the Philippines declared a national energy emergency due to soaring crude oil prices.

The Southeast Asian nation recently started importing crude oil from Russia, even while some countries have reduced or halted imports from Russia as part of sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. The Philippines has also shown a willingness to pursue joint oil and gas exploration with China in the South China Sea, where the two countries have territorial disputes.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a recent interview, "I don't think that we will go back to the old system where the majority of the petroleum products that are coming out of the Strait of Hormuz are going to Asia." Marcos expressed expectations that Asian countries will further advance the diversification of their crude oil supply sources in the coming years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]