Japanese Man Found Dead in Mountains in Pakistan

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 24 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese national in his 60s was found dead after going missing while trekking in a mountainous area in Skardu, Pakistan, according to local media reports.

Pakistani authorities unveiled the incident on Saturday.

The Japanese man had gone missing about a week earlier around Marsur Rock, a popular tourist spot located at an altitude of over 3,700 meters. The reports said rescue workers found him at the bottom of a deep rock crevice and took him to a hospital.

It is believed that he may have fallen by accident. There is also information that the man himself made a report saying he got lost.

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