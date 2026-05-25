Xi Lambastes Japan's Takaichi during Talks with Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Chinese President Xi Jinping verbally attacked Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over what he calls remilitarization of Japan during his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Beijing earlier this month, it was learned Monday.

But Trump defended Takaichi, justifying her defense buildup policy amid the rising threat from North Korea, people familiar with Japan-U.S. relations said.

Xi's harsh criticism against China hawk Takaichi during the May 14-15 Beijing summit was also reported by the Financial Times in its electronic edition Sunday.

"Xi became vocal and agitated when discussing Japan, surprising U.S. officials because the subject had not featured in talks with their Chinese counterparts before the summit," the major British daily said. "Xi's verbal attack was the most heated part of the two-day summit," it quoted several people as saying.

But after the Chinese leader castigated Takaichi, Trump underscored the importance of Japan taking "a more assertive security stance" as Pyongyang is pushing forward nuclear and missile programs, according to the news report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]