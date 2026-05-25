Japanese Convenience Store Pioneer Toshifumi Suzuki Dies at 93

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)-- Seven & i Holdings Co. Honorary Adviser Toshifumi Suzuki, who pioneered Japanese convenience stores known as "konbini," died of heart failure on May 18. He was 93.

A native of Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, Suzuki graduated from the Faculty of Economics at Chuo University in 1956 and joined retailer Yokado, the predecessor of Ito-Yokado Co., in 1963 after working at Tokyo Shuppan Hanbai, now book publisher and distributor Tohan Corp.

He played a central role in establishing York Seven Co. in 1973 and led the negotiations with Texas-based Southland Corp., then the Seven-Eleven chain operator, to secure a licensing and area service contract bringing the convenience-store format to Japan.

The following year, Suzuki helped launch Japan's first convenience store in the Toyosu district of Tokyo's Koto Ward. York Seven was renamed Seven-Eleven Japan Co. in 1978, and he became the first Seven-Eleven Japan president.

Under his leadership, the company adopted consumer-oriented product strategies and grew into the biggest konbini chain operator.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]