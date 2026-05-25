Team Mirai Drafts "Stopgap" Benefits Program

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese opposition party Team Mirai has drafted a "stopgap" benefits program that would be effective until the planned introduction of a refundable tax credit system.

The draft, announced on Monday, calls for providing up to around 60,000 yen per year in cash to people with an annual income of 5.4 million yen or less. Benefits would be paid using existing systems, such as the My Number personal identification system.

Team Mirai regards the stopgap program as a counterproposal to the ruling bloc's plan to reduce the consumption tax rate on food to zero for two years.

The benefits program would cover nearly 70 pct of all adults in the country and require about 4.6 trillion yen in annual funding.

At a press conference, Team Mirai leader Takahiro Anno stressed that the program is "designed to quickly and widely provide (benefits) to people in need, with a fiscal scale similar to the consumption tax cut for food."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]