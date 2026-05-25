Japan Calls NPT Talks Collapse Regrettable
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Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government expressed disappointment on Monday after the latest U.N. conference reviewing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty failed to adopt an outcome document.
The failure is "extremely regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference.
He also said that the discussions at the conference reaffirmed the importance of the NPT as the cornerstone of the nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime.
"We will persistently and steadily advance realistic and practical efforts" toward a world free of nuclear weapons, Kihara said.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]