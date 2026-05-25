Remains of 193 Japanese War Dead Added to National Cemetery

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's welfare ministry held a ceremony on Monday to add the remains of 193 Japanese war dead to a national cemetery for unidentified Japanese individuals who died abroad during World War II.

The addition brought the total number of people laid to rest at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward to 371,167, including those who were detained in Siberia after the war.

The new remains were collected in locations including Russia and Ioto, a Pacific island widely known as Iwo Jima.

About 430 people attended the ceremony, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, as well as bereaved family members.

"In order not to repeat the calamity of war, we will pass on the memories from generation to generation and contribute as much as possible to permanent world peace and prosperity," welfare minister Kenichiro Ueno said in a speech.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]