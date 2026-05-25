Hiroshima A-Bomb Museum to Go Reservation-Only Aug. 8-16

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 25 (Jiji Press)--The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which documents the world’s first atomic bombing in August 1945, will go reservation-only during the “bon” holiday period from Aug. 8 to 16, it was learned Monday.

During the period, the museum will accept up to 1,000 visitors per hour, as part of its efforts to ease seasonal congestion. The museum will start accepting online reservations as early as this month.

In fiscal 2025, which ended this March, the museum attracted some 2.58 million visitors, hitting a record high for the third straight year.

During the bon period, the museum has usually been too crowded for people to move around within the building. Ensuring sufficient time for viewing the exhibits and visitor safety has become an issue.

While the museum has already introduced reservation-only hours before and after the regular opening hours, it will have reservation-only days for the first time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]