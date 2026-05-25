Hands' Shibuya Store to Close in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese miscellaneous goods retailer Hands Inc. said Monday that it will close down the Shibuya Store in Tokyo in November, ending the outlet's 48-year history as one of the landmarks in the Shibuya district, an entertainment and shopping mecca in the Japanese capital.

Opened originally as the third outlet of Tokyu Hands Inc., the predecessor of Hands, in 1978, the Shibuya outlet is known for its unique spiral store layout tailored to the Shibuya area's terrain, offering shoppers the opportunity to discover new products while ambling.

The store has long been loved by many people as a trend-setting hub in Shibuya.

According to the company, the closure will come as the lease contract with the owner of the land and the store building is set to expire, and the building is aging.

Tokyu Hands was acquired by Japanese hardware store operator Cainz Corp. in 2022 and renamed Hands Inc.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]