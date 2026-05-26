Yomiuri Giants Manager Abe Arrested for Assaulting Daughter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested Shinnosuke Abe, manager of the Yomiuri Giants, a Japanese professional baseball team, on Monday for allegedly assaulting his 18-year-old daughter at their home in Shibuya Ward of the Japanese capital.

Abe, 47, who was apprehended at his home, admitted to the allegation against him, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The daughter suffered no injury from the incident.

Abe was released early Tuesday. The MPD will continue investigations on a voluntary basis, planning to send his case to public prosecutors.

In addition to Abe and the daughter, his wife and the couple's 15-year-old daughter were at home at the time of the incident, according to the police.

Abe told the police that he committed acts such as pushing down the 18-year-old daughter after having an argument with her as he tried to stop a quarrel between the daughters. He was drunk at the time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]