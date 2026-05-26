"Quad" Nations to Form New Energy Security Framework

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers from the Quad countries--Japan, the United States, Australia and India--met in New Delhi on Tuesday, agreeing to establish a new cooperation framework for energy security and critical minerals.

The initiative is aimed at addressing supply chain disruptions reflecting Middle East tensions and reducing reliance on China, which dominates the critical minerals market.

The meeting was attended by Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Motegi told a joint press conference held after the meeting that he explained to his Quad counterparts a new free and open Indo-Pacific initiative forged by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The Quad countries also agreed to continue promoting cooperation on maritime security. According to Wong, the four nations will offer support to Fiji for port development in the Pacific island country, apparently with an aim to counter China's growing presence in the South Pacific.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]