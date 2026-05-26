Japan, India to Cooperate for Safe Hormuz Navigation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, agreed Monday to coordinate closely to ensure free and safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed amid the war in Iran, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

During their meeting in India, the ministers also reaffirmed cooperation to secure stable supplies of energy and critical materials across South Asia.

Motegi told Jaishankar that Japan and India must serve as a driving force to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

They also agreed to deepen cooperation in economic security and defense.

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