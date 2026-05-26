Japan's Koizumi Denies Delays in Delivery of U.S. Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that the country plans to acquire U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles between fiscal 2025 and 2027 as scheduled, denying a report that deliveries could slip.

The Financial Times reported Saturday that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Koizumi in a call earlier this month of serious delays in the delivery of the missiles.

"No such talks took place," Koizumi said at a press conference.

While acknowledging that defense equipment deliveries can sometimes be delayed, he said Japan would "continue close coordination with the United States to ensure appropriate procurement."

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]