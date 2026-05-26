Giants Manager Abe Resigns after Arrest for Daughter Assault

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Yomiuri Giants manager Shinnosuke Abe resigned on Tuesday after being arrested the previous night on suspicion of assaulting his daughter.

In the morning, Abe, 47, met with Toshikazu Yamaguchi, the owner of the Japanese professional baseball team, and offered his resignation. Yamaguchi accepted the offer.

"I caused enormous concern and trouble for baseball fans and people involved in professional baseball because of a problem in my family," Abe told reporters in Tokyo. "I also tarnished the name of the storied Giants' manager, so I deeply apologize."

Yamaguchi issued a statement saying that the team considers the incident too grave to allow Abe to remain its manager.

Hideki Hashigami, the team's chief offensive coach, will serve as acting manager.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]