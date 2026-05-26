Japan Govt Seeks Cooperation for Energy Saving This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Tuesday sought cooperation for energy saving in summer to the extent that people’s daily lives are not affected.

The government has requested such cooperation ahead of summer and winter every year as energy demand increases in those seasons. It will not call for strict energy conservation measures although concerns have been raised over the procurement of fuel for power generation due to Middle East tensions.

“As a necessary amount of fuel has been secured as a whole in the country, we are not at a stage where we should request stricter energy saving than usual,” economy and industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said at a press conference.

The government decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to use 513.5 billion yen from its fiscal 2026 budget reserves as resources for subsidies to utility firms to help lower electricity and gas bills this summer.

The aid amount for electricity is 3.5 yen per kilowatt-hour for July and September and 4.5 yen for August. For city gas, the amount is 14 yen per cubic meter for July and September and 18 yen for August. The subsidies are expected to lower combined electricity and gas bills at a standard household by a total of about 5,000 yen in July-September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]