Japan's Koizumi to Attend Asia Security Summit in Singapore

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will visit Singapore from Friday through Sunday to attend the annual Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, the Japanese government said Tuesday.

The conference will open on Friday, bringing together senior defense officials from Asia, the United States and Europe, including U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Koizumi is expected to hold bilateral talks with defense ministers from participating countries.

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