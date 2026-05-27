INTERVIEW: NEC Calls for Int'l Cooperation on Cyber Defense

Newsfrom Japan

(Typos corrected in 3rd, 8th paras)

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--International cooperation is indispensable for defense against cyberattacks employing powerful artificial intelligence models such as U.S. startup Anthropic's Claude Mythos, NEC Corp. President and CEO Takayuki Morita said in a recent interview.

"In this network society, no single company or organization can ensure safety on its own," the head of the leading Japanese technology company said.

To deal with cutting-edge AI models highly capable of identifying severe vulnerabilities, "financial institutions and other network infrastructure operators, system providers and information technology vendors should join their hands," Morita stressed.

"Having access (to AI models) is not enough," he went on to say. "It is important to find out issues to resolve and implement solutions."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]