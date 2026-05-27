3 Japan Govt-Backed Lenders to Get New Leaders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government announced plans on Tuesday to replace top executives at three affiliated lenders--the Development Bank of Japan, Japan Finance Corp. and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

The DBJ will promote Managing Executive Officer Hirofumi Maki, 57, to president and CEO. Takeshi Fujii, 63, former assistant chief cabinet secretary, will become governor and CEO of JFC. Kazuhiko Amakawa, 64, JBIC deputy governor, will be promoted to governor. These appointments are subject to approval at shareholders' meetings next month.

The change in the DBJ's leadership marks the first in four years. Maki will become the fourth consecutive DBJ leader selected from inside the institution. He has been in charge of personnel affairs and corporate planning, and served as head of the Kansai branch.

The governor of JFC will be replaced for the first time since December 2017. Fujii will become the third consecutive former Finance Ministry bureaucrat to lead JFC. Most recently, he has worked on economic measures and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic while serving as assistant chief cabinet secretary for four years since June 2020.

The JBIC will change its leader the first time since June 2022, when a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat was appointed to the job. Amakawa has been in charge of infrastructure support and resources finance at the institution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]