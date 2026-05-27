Chinese Vessels Leave Japan Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 27 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships that had entered Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa on Monday left the area on the following day.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the Haijing ships entered territorial waters near Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain in the city of Ishigaki between about 3:10 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Monday. They approached a Japanese fishing boat in operation.

The vessels exited the waters near the island by around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

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