Chinese Flattop Conducts Drills off Remote Tokyo Island

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese navy aircraft carrier Liaoning has conducted landing and takeoff drills for fighter jets and helicopters in Pacific waters off a remote Tokyo island, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said Tuesday.

A destroyer from the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force was mobilized to engage in surveillance and information-gathering activities.

The Liaoning sailed in waters about 880 kilometers southwest of the island of Okinotorishima with other ships from the Chinese navy, including missile destroyers and a frigate, around noon Monday.

Fighter jets and helicopters started drills later, taking off from and landing on the carrier repeatedly.

When the Liaoning conducted similar landing and takeoff drills in Pacific waters last December, a Chinese J-15 fighter jet directed its radar on an F-15 fighter from the Japanese Air SDF that was on a surveillance mission against possible airspace violation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]