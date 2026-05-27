1 Dead in Accident at Plant of Nippon Paper's U.S. Unit

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A chemical tank at a plant of a U.S. unit of Japan's Nippon Paper Industries Co. ruptured Tuesday, leaving one dead and nine others injured, local fire authorities said.

Nine other people are missing after the accident at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. factory in Longview in the western U.S. state of Washington.

There is no danger to the surrounding area from the incident, according to the authorities.

Local firefighters and others are searching for the missing individuals and investigating the cause of the tank rupture.

No Japanese nationals are among the dead, injured or missing people, officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]