Major Japan Firms Promise 5.46 Pct Pay Hike in "Shunto"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese companies agreed to raise monthly pay by 5.46 pct, or 19,964 yen, on a weighted average basis in this year's "shunto" spring labor-management negotiations, a first tally by the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, showed Wednesday.

The result reflected soaring prices and labor shortages.

The increase in terms of value was the highest since comparable data became available in 1976. Growth secured in the 2024 and 2025 shunto negotiations came to 19,480 yen and 19,342 yen, respectively.

Meanwhile, the rate of increase topped 5 pct for the third consecutive year, following 5.58 pct in 2024 and 5.38 pct in 2025.

"The strong momentum of wage increases is steadily on course to take root," a Keidanren official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]