Philippines' Marcos Vows to Upgrade Bilateral Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday expressed his country's commitment to elevating relations with Japan to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

"The Philippines and Japan are moving to elevate our relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest tier in our diplomatic framework," Marcos told a general meeting of the nonpartisan Japan-Philippines parliamentary friendship league held in the parliamentary building in Tokyo.

"This step attests to the exceptional level of trust between our countries and our common resolve to further deepen cooperation in addressing the challenges and the opportunities that await us," he added.

Marcos, visiting Japan as a state guest with his wife, is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday. The two leaders are expected to agree to upgrade the two countries' relations.

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